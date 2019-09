Giant lanterns depicting Chang'e, the goddess of the moon in Chinese mythology, and illuminated stamps light up a traffic junction in Chinatown. The lanterns, which line New Bridge Road, Eu Tong Sen Street and South Bridge Road, are part of the street light-up to commemorate the Mid-Autumn Festival today and Singapore's bicentennial marking the 200th anniversary of Sir Stamford Raffles' arrival to the island. They will be on display until Sept 28.