Many unable to send or receive e-mails due to Microsoft Outlook outage

Microsoft has identified a recent change that “may be causing issues with send, receive, or e-mail search”. PHOTO: REUTERS
SINGAPORE - Users of Microsoft Outlook found themselves unable to send or receive e-mails on Tuesday, amid an outage of the service.

According to outage tracking website downdetector.com, problems with the service were first detected at around 12pm in Singapore.

It is currently unclear how many users are affected, although many have taken to social media to highlight their inability to send and receive e-mails through the service.

On its website, Microsoft said it was investigating a potential issue, with reports of problems accessing Outlook.com.

It said it had identified a recent change that “may be causing issues with send, receive, or e-mail search”, and was working to restore access to the service.

It is currently unclear how many users are affected. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM DOWNDETECTOR

As at 1.26pm, the tech giant said the issue mainly affected users located in the North American region.

The latest outage comes after a similar one on Jan 25, when users found themselves unable to access several Microsoft 365 services – with many of the affected apps being an integral part of operations for schools and businesses.

