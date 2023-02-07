Many unable to send or receive e-mails due to Microsoft Outlook outage

SINGAPORE - Users of Microsoft Outlook found themselves unable to send or receive e-mails on Tuesday, amid an outage of the service.

According to outage tracking website downdetector.com, problems with the service were first detected at around 12pm in Singapore.

It is currently unclear how many users are affected, although many have taken to social media to highlight their inability to send and receive e-mails through the service.

On its website, Microsoft said it was investigating a potential issue, with reports of problems accessing Outlook.com.

It said it had identified a recent change that “may be causing issues with send, receive, or e-mail search”, and was working to restore access to the service.