Micro-job scheme for seniors launched after pilot, covers 4 more active ageing centres

SINGAPORE – A scheme that allows seniors to get paid for simple tasks such as delivering food to other seniors has been expanded to another four active ageing centres, with more expected to come onboard.

It was first piloted in January at the Bedok Active Ageing Centre of Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities (THKMC).

Today, 11 of their centres have joined the scheme and about 50 seniors – who are mostly in their 60s and 70s – are involved.

They have supported nearly 200 beneficiaries and completed more than 22,000 micro-jobs, receiving $1 for every task.

The scheme was developed by the Centre for Seniors (CFS) in collaboration with THKMC and the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC).

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat launched the initiative on Monday during the THKMC Bedok Active Ageing Centre’s National Day celebration, held in the neighbourhood fitness park.

Active ageing centres are places where seniors can access a range of activities on active ageing, befriending or buddying programmes, health-related initiatives and referral to care services. The micro-job scheme is one of the latest initiatives at the centres.

Singapore is expanding the number of such centres from 119 to 220 by 2025, to help its fast-growing pool of seniors age well in the community.

The micro-jobs, which include providing medication reminders in person and making sure the elderly take the medication, were chosen based on feedback from seniors.

Since early August, four active ageing centres run by Lions Befrienders have started offering micro-jobs to seniors.

AIC will work with CFS to include other centres across Singapore. More complex tasks will be added to the scheme progressively.

THKMC, for example, is looking to introduce additional tasks like getting seniors to organise and conduct activities at their active ageing centres.

Centre staff can then channel their time to other duties, such as conducting home visits under the befriending and buddying programme, or checking on frail and housebound seniors, said THKMC chief executive Jason Lee.

Ms Lim Sia Hoe, executive director of CFS, said the agency wants to empower active seniors to continue contributing to the workforce and society, particularly as many of them wish to stay engaged in the workforce after retirement.

The scheme is supported by the Tote Board Community Health Fund, which backs the piloting of innovative programmes for the community care sector.