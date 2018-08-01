Mickey Mouse with a local twist

Mickey Mouse is going local, and can be seen at Raffles City dressed in ethnic outfits and holding satay sticks and bags containing "kopi".

As part of the first Mickey Go Local campaign, 90 Mickey Mouse figurines were designed by celebrities such as JJ Lin and Nathan Hartono, as well as professionals across different industries. President Halimah Yacob had a go too, unveiling her figurine - which dons a President's Challenge logo - at the media launch yesterday.

The personalities were invited to express what it means to be a Singaporean, and the Singaporean culture, on a 60cm-tall blank figurine.

The event is to mark Mickey turning 90, while paying homage to Singapore's rich heritage and culture.

The figurines will be on display from today to Aug 29 at the mall, as part of its Arts in the City campaign.

In conjunction with the campaign, CapitaLand Hope Foundation (CHF) will be donating up to $300,000 to the President's Challenge 2018, including $10,000 for Madam Halimah's creation, and $2,000 each for the other 89 designs.

The public can also get involved. For every photo taken by members of the public with the figurines and uploaded to Instagram with hashtags #RCSArtsintheCityPC, #Mickey90, #MickeyGoLocal, #CapitaLand and #CHFPC, CHF will donate $10 per hashtag to the President's Challenge 2018.

Actor Li Nanxing's figurine wears a towel over its neck, and is holding sticks of satay - made of sponge - and ketupat, a Malay traditional rice cake.

He told The Straits Times: "The message we wish to share is a simple one - everyone bonds over food."

Actress-host Eunice Olsen paid tribute to media crews with her figurine - a Mickey Mouse that carries a film camera in one hand and a plastic bag of "kopi" in the other.

"I've been in the media industry for 16 years, and I have worked with many crew members who don't receive the recognition they deserve," she said.

Senior producer and presenter for Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) radio station Money FM 89.3, Mr Bernard Lim, designed a Merlion-inspired Mickey, with scales on its legs and a furry head.

Said Mr Lim: "People of all ages can identify with Mickey Mouse - it's a universal symbol of happiness and hope. I designed this to spread the Lion City brand to Mickey Mouse fans from all over, and also to be involved in this good cause."

Mr Amit Malhotra, country manager of The Walt Disney Company Singapore and Malaysia, said: "The campaign will engage fans of all ages in a locally relevant and fun manner, providing more ways for people to celebrate with their favourite Disney character."