Mickey Mouse to light up Orchard Rd this Christmas

A host of Disney characters, including the most famous of them all, Mickey Mouse, will feature in the light-up of Orchard Road this Christmas.

This follows a tie-up between the Orchard Road Business Association (Orba) and the Walt Disney Company South-east Asia.

Mr Mark Shaw, who chairs Orba, said: "We hope this year's brilliant display of many well-loved Disney characters will enchant the young and young-at-heart visiting Orchard Road."

Mr Amit Malhotra, country manager of The Walt Disney Company Singapore and Malaysia, added: "We are delighted that our beloved characters and stories will be a part of the Christmas festivities on Orchard Road. The Disney-themed light-up is the first of its kind in South-east Asia, specially created to thrill fans and create a memorable holiday season for all."

The light-up, which will begin on Nov 10 and end on Jan 1, will stretch 2.88km from Tanglin Mall to Plaza Singapura. There will be four themed zones - Disney Princess, Mickey Mouse and Friends, Frozen and Toy Story - with each celebrating a different aspect of the Disney brand.

Shoppers will also have the opportunity to snap photos of the life-sized dioramas featuring classic Disney characters that will decorate the shopping street. Two malls - Orchard Central and Wheelock Place - will also be decked out in Disney-themed decor.

Disney's partnership with Orba kicks off the third year of a three-year collaboration between Disney and the Singapore Tourism Board.

Related Story Christmas kicks off on Orchard Road with light-up

Related Story Afternoon Christmas light-up on Orchard Road goes unnoticed by shoppers

This year's Christmas celebrations will also see the return of the Great Christmas Village at the plaza outside Ngee Ann City.

The pop-up Christmas carnival will run from Nov 15 to Dec 26, and feature amusement park rides, a food village and craft beer bar, as well as live performances.

Hitachi Asia, which is the main sponsor of this year's Christmas light-up, will also set up a Santa House with crafts for children and meet-and-greet sessions with Santa Claus.