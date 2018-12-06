Michelin-starred ramen, supermarket Meidi-Ya among new additions after Great World City revamp

SINGAPORE - Japanese supermarket Meidi-Ya and renowned ramen restaurant Hototogisu Ramen are among the new additions to Great World City that will open in the coming months, with the completion of the mall's first phase of refurbishment.

The $50 million facelift, which began in April, will see the mixed-use development in River Valley add 50 new tenants and three main access points to the upcoming Great World MRT station along the Thomson-East Coast line. The Great World MRT stop will be completed in 2021.

The mall has remained open during its redevelopment, which will take place over two years and will be completed by 2020.

The first phase, which will be completed this month (Dec), includes an additional entrance along Kim Seng Promenade, a line up of new retail and dining options and the relocation of existing tenants, owner Allgreen Properties said in a statement on Thursday (Dec 6).

Hototogisu Ramen, popular for its clam and pork broth, will be opening its second outlet in Singapore at the mall this month.

The restaurant, which opened its first store here at Chijmes in June, originates from Konjiki Hototogisu Tokyo, which was recently awarded One Michelin Star in the Tokyo Michelin Guide 2019.

Other new eateries include Mavrx Coffee Bar, Din Tai Fung, Tim Ho Wan, Ho Fook Hei Soy Sauce Chicken, Imperial Treasure Steamboat, Ya Kun Kaya Toast and Four Seas Fish Grill.

Japanese supermarket Meidi-Ya will open in June 2019, complementing anchor tenant Cold Storage, Allgreen said.

Several existing tenants including Toys R Us, Food Junction and Amazonia have also been relocated within the mall.

Family entertainment centre Amazonia, located on level three, will reopen this month with a new Northern Lights concept, indoor trampoline and virtual reality zones, the statement said.

Japanese apparel retailer Uniqlo and pet care retail chain Pet Lovers Centre also opened in September, it added.

The mall's food and beverage offerings will increase from 20 per cent to 30 per cent of net lettable space when works are completed in 2020, Allgreen said in April.