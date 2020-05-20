MHC Medical Network CEO removed from post

The chief executive of a prominent healthcare third-party administrator (TPA), MHC Medical Network, was rather acrimoniously removed from his post yesterday.

In a move that caught the medical profession by surprise, MHC's board of directors took out a notice in The Straits Times yesterday to announce that Mr Eric Koh Chee Hui has been "removed" as its CEO with effect from Monday.

He held the position for less than a year.

It said he is also no longer associated with its parent company, or any subsidiaries or associated companies, and listed 15 companies, including one in Malaysia and one in the Philippines.

When asked why such a drastic move was taken, MHC's acting CEO Nimish Parekh said: "It is our policy to not comment on our dealings with employees."

Mr Parekh was on the company's board of directors for the past year.

Announcing his appointment to its partners, MHC said: "Nimish brings over 20 years of experience in health insurance and health technology and has previously served as the CEO of a TPA.

"We believe Nimish is an excellent steward to lead MHC in this interim role. The board of directors has great confidence in Nimish's abilities to lead the organisation and will lend him their full support."

According to its website, the company, which has 11 insurance companies as clients, has links to more than 1,200 clinics here and processes more than 1.5 million patient claims a year. The clinics also include dental and traditional Chinese medicine. The company also has operations in Malaysia, Hong Kong and the Philippines.

Mr Koh said yesterday that he was unable to comment.

MHC (Make Health Connect) was founded by Dr Low Lee Yong in 1994. He stepped down as its CEO a few years ago due to health problems. He had said then that he wanted to spend more time on philanthropic work.



Mr Eric Koh Chee Hui



With his wife Meek, he set up the Meek & Lowly Trust. It supports a range of charities, including Goducate, which has training centres in places like the Philippines, to help poor children rise above poverty.

It recently donated 60,000 face shields to its doctor partners here to provide added protection against Covid-19, as well as to nursing homes.

Last month, MHC brought together more than 60 professional counsellors to man its BetterHealth app to offer teleconsultation help to people stressed out by Covid-19 and the circuit breaker measures.