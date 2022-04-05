MHA, MinLaw considering detention beyond jail term for serious hurt and sexual offences

SINGAPORE - A proposal to jail dangerous sex offenders for at least five to 20 years is being studied by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ministry of Law (MinLaw).

Such offenders would only be released after having been assessed as no longer posing a threat to the public, otherwise they may continue to be detained.

Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam told Parliament on Tuesday (April 5) that the ministries are looking at the introduction of the new sentencing option to enhance levers to protect the public.

"The law provides for stiff action to be taken, and stiff action is taken against sex offenders," he said.

"Recalcitrant sex offenders receive even heavier sentences. These include a longer imprisonment term, and sentences under the Corrective Training and Preventive Detention regimes."

Under these regimes, repeat offenders can be jailed longer than the maximum term prescribed for the offence.

Corrective Training sentences range from five to 14 years, while Preventive Detention sentences range from seven to 20 years.

Recalcitrant offenders would also undergo longer rehabilitation programmes and supervision, added Mr Shanmugam.

He was responding to questions from Ms Joan Pereira (Tanjong Pagar GRC), who had asked the minister what safeguards are in place to protect members of the public, in particular children and women, from recalcitrant sex offenders, and whether MHA would consider lifelong counselling and monitoring of these offenders.

Mr Shanmugam said public feedback was sought on the proposals in July last year, and that this was still being studied.

"I have asked MHA and MinLaw to study a new sentencing option, quite a novel approach, to give more protection to the public from dangerous first time offenders as well as repeat offenders who commit very serious hurt and sexual offences," he said.

Under the proposed sentencing option, such offenders will be assessed after serving their sentence, but will not be automatically released.

If they are found to continue to pose a threat, they would continue to be detained.