MHA arrests at least six supporters of Myanmar insurgent group in Singapore

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has arrested a group of Myanmar nationals found to have mobilised support for armed violence against their government.

Their actions in support of the Arakan Army, an armed insurgent group that has conducted violent attacks in Myanmar, are "inimical to Singapore's security", MHA said in a statement on Wednesday (July 10).

The ministry added that they will be deported.

The Arakan Army has been designated a terrorist group by the Myanmar government, and the MHA's investigations found the Myanmar nationals were supporters of the group.

The ministry did not say how many were being investigated, but Myanmar media reports named six individuals who were picked up.

In its statement, MHA said one of the men has a "direct relationship" with a key Arakan Army leader, and actively mobilised support among the local Arakan community by urging them to contribute to a "National Fund".

The other people in the group provided financial support to the Arakan Army, with one giving regular monthly contributions.

All of them were also involved in a recent celebration of the group's 10th anniversary in Singapore, MHA added.