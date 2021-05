Singapore's Foreign Ministry yesterday registered its concerns over unfounded assertions by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal about a "Singapore variant" of the Covid-19 virus. Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said politicians should stick to facts, and his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar said Mr Kejriwal does not speak for India.

Singapore's High Commissioner to India Simon Wong later said he was heartened by Indian officials' clarifications and assurances.