MFA issues travel notice for north-east India, urges Singaporeans to stay vigilant

SINGAPORE - Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has issued a travel notice for north-east India on Saturday (Dec 14), urging Singaporeans to exercise vigilance and caution following reports of violent protests in the region.

The protests follow the approval of legislation that many in the far-flung north-east believe will give citizenship to large numbers of immigrants from neighbouring Bangladesh.

As a result, an indefinite curfew has been imposed in Guwahati, the main city in Assam state. Curfews have also been introduced intermittently in other parts of Assam and Meghalaya.

"Travel conditions are difficult due to street protests and cancellation of some flight and train services. Mobile data have also been restricted in some areas," said the MFA.

As a result, affected Singaporeans are advised to check with their travel agents on the latest situation and allow more time for travel.

Due to the evolving situation, Singaporeans should keep themselves updated on the latest developments through the local news and to take all necessary precautions to ensure their personal safety, including avoiding areas with crowds, added the MFA.

Singaporeans in India are also urged to eRegister with the MFA at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg

Those who require consular assistance can contact the following:

SINGAPORE HIGH COMMISSION IN NEW DELHI, INDIA

E-6 Chandragupta Marg, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi 110021

Tel: +91 11 4600 0800 / +91 98102 03595

E-mail: singhc_del@mfa.sg

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24-hours)

Tanglin, Singapore 248163

Tel: +65-6379-8800/8855