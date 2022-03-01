MFA helping 9 S'poreans still in Ukraine leave country

There are at least nine Singaporeans currently still in Ukraine, eight of whom are in touch with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and one whom it is trying to contact.

MFA is exploring options for them to leave the country if the situation permits, said Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

The safety of Singaporeans is a priority, and MFA will help them wherever and however possible, he said in Parliament yesterday.

He advised Singaporeans in Ukraine to shelter in place, be vigilant and heed advice from the authorities. Those who have not yet registered with MFA should do so immediately, he added.

Before Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb 24, MFA had issued two travel advisories on Jan 26 and Feb 13, advising Singaporeans there to leave as soon as possible by commercial flights.

Dr Balakrishnan said seven Singaporeans left Ukraine after the first advisory. Another three have made their way into Poland, which shares a border with Ukraine.

One Singaporean who crossed the Ukrainian border into Poland did so in a convoy with Malaysians, said Dr Balakrishnan, thanking his Malaysian counterpart for helping with the evacuation.

He added that Singapore is doing its part to provide humanitarian assistance in Ukraine - the Singapore Red Cross has pledged US$100,000 (S$135,700) to support communities affected by the current crisis, in cooperation with the Ukrainian Red Cross Society and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

"This will provide essential relief supplies such as hygiene kits, family kits and household kits for the vulnerable who have been displaced by the conflict," he said.

The Government will also contribute US$100,000 through the Singapore Red Cross to support impending humanitarian operations.

Hariz Baharudin