MFA announces appointments to the Republic of South Africa and Republic of Finland

SINGAPORE - Retired Chief District Judge Richard Rokmat Magnus has been appointed as Singapore's Non-Resident Ambassador to the Republic of Finland.

Mr Magnus was conferred the Distinguished Service Order this year for his public service and contributions to the country.

In a presentation on Tuesday (Aug 31), career diplomat Zainal Arif Mantaha was also appointed as Singapore's High Commissioner to the Republic of South Africa.

Mr Mantaha was Singapore's Ambassador to the French Republic, with concurrent accreditation to the Portuguese Republic, from July 2015 to July 2021.

President Halimah Yacob presented the Letters of Credence to both men at the Istana.

Mr Magnus is chairman of the Public Transport Council and also founding chairman of Temasek Foundation Cares and deputy chairman of Temasek Foundation.

He graduated from National University of Singapore (NUS) with a Master of Laws and is an alumnus of Harvard Kennedy Business School.

Mr Mantaha joined the Foreign Service in 1991 and has a Bachelor of Laws (Honours) from the NUS.

He served in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs covering relations with Latin America, Africa, Middle East, South Asia, and South-east Asia.

Mr Mantaha was also the Deputy High Commissioner at the Singapore High Commission in London from 2006 to 2010.