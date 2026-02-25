MFA advises Singaporeans in Iran to leave the country while flights remain available
SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) is advising Singaporeans to leave Iran while flights remain available following heightened regional tensions and recent public demonstrations in the country
MFA, which told Singaporeans in January to defer travelling to Iran amid public demonstrations which resulted in the deaths of over 3,000 people, also advised Singaporeans to continue to do so in a travel advisory on Feb 25.
“Singaporeans who are currently in Iran should remain vigilant, monitor the situation closely, and leave as soon as practicable while flights remain available. They should also avoid demonstrations and places where large crowds congregate,” said the ministry.
It added that MFA’s ability to extend consular assistance in an emergency is constrained as Singapore has no diplomatic mission in Iran.
Singaporeans are strongly encouraged to eRegister with MFA at so that the ministry can contact them should the need arise.
Those who need consular assistance while in Iran can contact the MFA Duty Office on +65-6379-8800/8855, or via email at mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg
mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg.