MFA advises Singaporeans in Iran to leave the country while flights remain available

Cars set on fire during a protest on Saadat Abad Square in Tehran on Jan 9.

PHOTO: AFP

Ian Cheng

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) is advising Singaporeans to leave Iran while flights remain available following heightened regional tensions and

recent public demonstrations in the country

.

MFA, which

told Singaporeans in January

to defer travelling to Iran amid public demonstrations which resulted in the deaths of over 3,000 people, also advised Singaporeans to continue to do so in a travel advisory on Feb 25.

On Feb 24, US President Donald Trump

briefly laid out his case for a possible attack

 on Iran in his State of the Union speech to Congress, saying that he would not allow the world’s biggest sponsor of terrorism to have a nuclear weapon.

“Singaporeans who are currently in Iran should remain vigilant, monitor the situation closely, and leave as soon as practicable while flights remain available. They should also avoid demonstrations and places where large crowds congregate,” said the ministry.

It added that MFA’s ability to extend consular assistance in an emergency is constrained as Singapore has no diplomatic mission in Iran.

Singaporeans are strongly encouraged to eRegister with MFA at 

https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg

 so that the ministry can contact them should the need arise.

Those who need consular assistance while in Iran can contact the MFA Duty Office on +65-6379-8800/8855, or via email at

mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg

.

