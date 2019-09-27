MFA advises Singaporeans in Hong Kong to take precautions as city prepares for more protests

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans should defer non-essential travel to Hong Kong while those already in the city are advised to take precautions in the wake of large-scale protests there, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Friday (Sept 27).

In a travel advisory posted on its website, MFA said that since June, the protests in Hong Kong have become increasingly unpredictable. The ministry also warned that they can take place with little or no notice, and could turn violent.

MFA cited seven upcoming protests in various areas in Hong Kong over the next few days.

One is expected at Edinburgh Place in Central on Friday evening, and another at Tamar Park in Admiralty on Saturday evening.

On Sunday afternoon, there are protests planned at Festival Walk Shopping Mall in Kowloon, as well as from Causeway Bay to Tamar.

On Monday evening, a protest is expected from Salisbury Road to Prince Edward MTR Station in Mongkok.

Then on Tuesday afternoon, there are protests expected from Victoria Park in Causeway Bay to Chater Garden in Central, as well as protest activities that could affect public transportation services and road access to and from Hong Kong International Airport.

MFA noted that several of these protests could spill into other areas.

The ministry advised Singaporeans in Hong Kong "to stay vigilant, monitor developments through the local news, and heed the instructions of the local authorities".

Singaporeans should avoid the protests and large public gatherings, while maintaining contact with family and friends so their safety is known, it added.

The protests that have spanned more than five months were sparked after the Hong Kong government mooted a controversial extradition Bill that would allow the authorities to extradite people to jurisdictions which Hong Kong has no formal extradition agreements with, including mainland China.

But the protests have since morphed into a broader movement seeking universal suffrage and an independent probe into alleged police brutality.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam's withdrawal of the extradition Bill on Sept 4, which she had hoped would help ease months of unrest, has so far failed to appease some activists.

MFA encouraged Singaporeans in Hong Kong to eRegister with the ministry so they can be contacted should the need arise.