Mexican fiesta in Tampines

Costumed performers took Day of the Dead festivities into the heartland on Tuesday, with the launch of celebrations for the Mexican festival, Dia de Muertos, at Our Tampines Hub. Visitors were treated to food and musical performances, and viewed a photo exhibition that showcases the traditions of the holiday. The photo exhibition will run till Sunday. Lively celebrations and decorative skulls are hallmarks of the festival, held yearly between Oct 31 and Nov 2 to remember loved ones who have died.