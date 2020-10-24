Mexican eatery ordered shut for 20 days in longest closure so far

A Mexican restaurant in Circular Road has been issued an order to close its premises for 20 days after breaching Covid-19 safe management measures multiple times.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) told The Straits Times yesterday that this is the longest closure it has issued to a food and beverage (F&B) outlet so far.

The Los Amigos restaurant was ordered to close from Thursday to Nov 10.

The URA said that on Oct 10, its officers saw different groups of customers at the restaurant standing less than 1m apart from one another, and a gathering of eight people.

Since phase two of Covid-19 measures began on June 19, groups have been required to keep a distance of at least 1m from one another in public, and gatherings of more than five are not allowed.

This is the second time Los Amigos has been taken to task. It was previously fined $1,000 and ordered to close for 10 days in July for having gatherings of more than five on its premises.

"Despite this, we continue to observe repeated, multiple breaches of safe management measures. The operator has been informed that this is unacceptable," said the URA.

Another F&B outlet, Kanpai 789, was fined $2,000 for not ensuring that customers from different groups stood at least 1m apart from one another.

The eatery in Robertson Walk was previously fined $1,000 during the circuit breaker period in April when staff were found not to be wearing masks properly.

Two other F&B outlets - Forum Seafood Village Restaurant in Boat Quay and Xiang Signature in Liang Seah Street - were each fined $1,000 for admitting groups of more than five into their premises.

Thirteen individuals were also fined $300 each for gathering in groups of more than five in the Boat Quay area.

The authority urged patrons to be socially responsible and observe the Covid-19 rules, which include masking up when they are not eating or drinking.

The URA reiterated that it will not hesitate to take enforcement action against both patrons and operators who do not comply with safe management measures.