Metalworking firms fined total of $32k for safety lapses found during ramped-up MOM checks

SINGAPORE – Fines amounting to $32,000 were issued by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) to metalworking companies during an enforcement operation between October and November.

More than 650 inspections were conducted, with 498 notices of non-compliance also issued, along with demerit points handed to 14 companies, said the ministry on Facebook on Dec 21.

The ramped-up checks on workplace health and safety came after the metalworking sub-sector contributed to more than 40 per cent – or 38 out of 88 – of fatal and major injuries in the manufacturing sector in the first half of 2023. Examples of major injuries include amputation, serious fractures and blindness.

During the inspections, the ministry uncovered safety lapses such as an ignition key left unattended in an industrial vehicle which was not in use, a forklift with worn-out tires and a bandsaw with an exposed blade.

A demerit point system was implemented for the manufacturing sector in October, and temporarily bans companies that accumulate at least 25 points from hiring foreign employees. The duration of the ban ranges between three months and two years, depending on the number of demerit points accumulated in an 18-month period.

The ministry urged companies to implement effective safety measures such as regular equipment maintenance and providing safe routes to enter and exit work areas.

Workers are advised to check that safety measures are in place before starting work and to report unsafe practices to their employers.