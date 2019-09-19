Metal screw found in packet of Garrett popcorn? It could be an isolated incident, says SFA

SINGAPORE - A recent incident in which a metal screw was found in a packet of Garrett popcorn bought at Raffles City could be an isolated case, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Wednesday (Sept 18).

Inspections by the authority found no lapses, SFA told The Straits Times, following a complaint posted last Friday by Facebook user Adeline Toh on the matter.

Ms Toh claimed that her husband, while biting down on a big piece of the caramel popcorn, discovered the metal screw after he initially thought it was an unpopped kernel.

In response to queries from ST, Garrett Popcorn said an investigation it conducted did not reveal how the metal screw had entered the packet.

A spokesman said: "Upon a thorough investigation, including review of our closed-circuit television and of all internal procedures, we could not find a source of any foreign objects in our Garrett popcorn."

She added that Garrett Popcorn had communicated with Ms Toh directly after learning of her concerns.

She said: "We adhere to our strictly enforced inspection protocol, and we value all of our customers' input. For 70 years, Garrett Popcorn has held safety and food quality paramount."

SFA said it inspected both the Garrett Popcorn food outlet at Raffles City and the central kitchen which supplies the packets of popcorn.

"We have advised both the operators of the food outlet and the central kitchen to ensure proper food preparation practices and that there is no contamination of foreign matter in the food sold," the authority added.

Members of the public who come across any errant food operator can report to SFA via its online feedback form.