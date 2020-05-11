Messages for foreign workers - translated with love

Words of support from Singaporeans for the foreign worker community battling Covid-19 tend to get lost in translation but a new initiative is helping the message get through.

Local creative agency BlkJ has launched Love Translated so notes of encouragement can be shared with migrant workers in their own native languages.

Singaporeans can send their messages via WhatsApp to 8110-5683 (8110-LOVE). Two translation firms, Mother Tongue and SDL, then translate the messages into Bengali, Tamil, Hindi, Burmese and Chinese before they are forwarded daily to the workers via WhatsApp groups and Facebook posts.

The messages are also available on the lovetranslated.org website.

BlkJ chief executive and co-founder Rowena Bhagchandani said the agency had noticed that the kind words from Singaporeans were going unnoticed because many of the workers are on different social media channels and do not speak English as their first language.

She said: "By helping to bridge the language barrier, we hope to provide a greater sense of inclusiveness for our migrant workers. To show them that, contrary to what they might hear sometimes, most Singaporeans are loving people who welcome them to be here."

More than 1,100 messages had been received by Friday.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had mentioned the Love Translated initiative in a Facebook post on May Day, noting that it is a difficult time for migrant workers, with most in isolation and many recovering from Covid-19.

His post helped draw more messages from the public, rallying even Singaporeans from places such as Norway, said Ms Bhagchandani.

She added that BlkJ hopes more Singaporeans will write in. The agency is exploring new ways to get the messages to the workers, such as collaborating with a firm that is giving out meals to them.

Bangladeshi worker Md Awlad Mridha, 28, said he was "very touched by the messages as they are very sincere".

He added: "We have to be patient at this time and follow the guidelines given by the Singapore Government like safe distancing and use of masks all the time. This difficult time will pass soon."

