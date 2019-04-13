Message on hiring election staff is fake

The Elections Department (ELD) has said that a message circulating on WhatsApp offering temporary work in a "general election project" and asking for personal details is not an official notice.

"The public is advised to exercise caution and not to provide their personal data without verification," it said in a statement yesterday.

The message mentions "hiring" 500 temporary staff for "the upcoming General Election Project" between September and October, with training in August. It asks interested parties to send their details, such as full name, NRIC number and date of birth, for "clearance purposes".

The message says staff will work 10 to 12 hours and earn $200 a day.

It also states that duties include registration and booth set-up, and that the areas staff will work in include the west, north-west and central parts of Singapore.

An ELD spokesman said: "The Elections Department would like to clarify that a WhatsApp message asking applicants to sign up for a general election project is not an official notice put up by ELD."

The spokesman said those who wish to provide information related to such scams can contact the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit details at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness. To seek scam-related advice, the public can call the anti-scam helpline on 1800-722-6688 or go to www.scamalert.sg