Message asking for temporary staff for 'election project' is fake, warns Elections Department

SINGAPORE - The Elections Department (ELD) has said that a message circulating on WhatsApp offering temporary work in a "general election project" and asking for personal details is not an official notice.

"The public is advised to exercise caution and not to provide their personal data without verification," it added in a statement on Friday (April 12).

The message says ELD is "hiring" 500 temporary staff for "the upcoming General Election Project" between September and October, with training in August. It asks interested parties to send their details such as full name, NRIC number and date of birth for "clearance purposes".

The message adds that staff will work from 10 to 12 hours and earn $200 a day.

It also states that duties include "registration" and "booth set up", and that the areas they will work in include the west, north-west and central parts of Singapore.

In its statement, an ELD spokesman said: "The Elections Department (ELD) would like to clarify that a WhatsApp message asking applicants to sign up for a general election project is not an official notice put up by ELD."

The spokesman added that those who wish to provide information related to such scams can contact the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit details at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness. To seek scam-related advice, members of the public can also call the anti-scam helpline on 1800-722-6688 or go to www.scamalert.sg