Merlion statue to undergo cleaning and maintenance

SINGAPORE - The iconic Merlion statue in Merlion Park will be covered in hoardings from Thursday (Aug 26) to Aug 28 for routine cleaning and maintenance works.

The statue was made by local craftsman Lim Nang Seng. It was unveiled on Sept 15, 1972, at the mouth of the Singapore River by then prime minister Lee Kuan Yew.

It has since been moved to its current location in front of Fullerton Hotel, overlooking Marina Bay, and remains a popular - and much photographed - attraction.

The cleaning and maintenance works will be carried out by the Singapore Tourism Board and the statue will not be available for photographing.

“We seek the public’s understanding as the works and barricades may cause some inconvenience during this period,” said the board on Monday.