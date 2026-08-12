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Merlion statue at One Fullerton to undergo maintenance works on Sept 8

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The main Merlion statue will be partially covered in scaffolding amid maintenance works.

The main Merlion statue will be partially covered in scaffolding amid maintenance works.

ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

Ann Neo

SINGAPORE – The main Merlion statue at One Fullerton will be unavailable for photo-taking on Sept 8 as it undergoes minor maintenance works.

The statue at Merlion Park will be partially covered in scaffolding while works are in progress, the Singapore Tourism Board said in a statement on Aug 12.

“We seek the public’s understanding as the works and barricades may cause some inconvenience during this period,” STB said, adding that the public is welcome to take photos with the nearby Merlion cub statue instead.

The iconic 8.6m-tall, half-lion, half-fish statue, which spouts water, previously underwent repair works in early 2025.

It is accompanied by the 2m-tall cub statue.

Both statues were originally unveiled in 1972 by then Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew at the mouth of the Singapore River.

There are a total of six Merlion statues in Singapore. Two of the other four statues are at the peak of Mount Faber and the STB headquarters near Grange Road. The remaining pair are in the heartland in Ang Mo Kio.

The nearby Merlion cub statue, standing at 2m tall, remains open for photo-taking.

The nearby Merlion cub statue, standing at 2m tall, remains open for photo-taking.

PHOTO: ST FILE

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.