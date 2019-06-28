Merdeka Generation to get their welcome folders in the post by end-July

SINGAPORE - A mass delivery of Merdeka Generation Package (MGP) welcome folders by mail started on Friday (June 28), kicking off the operation to deliver more than 400,000 folders to eligible citizens by end July.

Friday's batch of folders will be the first of roughly 30,000 deliveries to homes islandwide daily. This follows the distribution of about 80,000 folders through various community events previously.

To mark the first day, Dr Amy Khor, Senior Minister of State for Health, and Ms Sim Ann, Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information, visited the SingPost Kallang Delivery Base and learnt about the sorting and delivery of MGP welcome folders.

They also presented MGP welcome folders and SingPost tokens of appreciation to close to 30 postmen from the Merdeka Generation.

Dr Khor got to meet Mr Abdul Lah Haris, 66, who with 47 years of service, is one of the longest-serving postmen at SingPost. She said: "I learnt that with the transformation of SingPost and digitalisation of delivery processes, Mr Abdul Lah underwent training to learn how to use the new SmartPost app, which tracks delivery."

When he's not working, he joins his colleagues in badminton sessions and goes for regular jogs.

She said: "I think Mr Abdul Lah really embodies the spirit of the Merdeka Generation, in terms of lifelong learning and active ageing."



From left: Ms Sim Ann, Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information, and Dr Amy Khor, Senior Minister of State for Health, chatting with the Merdeka Generation postmen. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



Having delivered mail since the days one traversed mud roads to get to kampungs, Mr Abdul Lah has seen at first hand how things have changed.

With a laugh, he said that while dogs were the enemies of postmen 30 years ago, now they help when the doorbell is faulty by alerting their owners to the presence of someone at the door.

The MGP honours the hard work and contributions of Mr Abdul Lah and others born in the 50s, through various healthcare benefits among others.

In the personalised welcome folder, they will find things like their Merdeka Generation card and a list of Community Health Assist Scheme (Chas) clinics nearest to their home.