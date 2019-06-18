Merdeka Generation to get FairPrice discounts from July

Senior citizens from the Merdeka Generation, like those from the Pioneer Generation, can start enjoying discounts on their purchases at FairPrice outlets next month.

Merdeka Generation seniors will get 3 per cent off their groceries every Wednesday at more than 140 FairPrice stores across Singapore from July 1, the supermarket chain said yesterday. Pioneer Generation seniors will also have their existing 3 per cent discount benefit extended by a year. They will enjoy the discount twice a week, on Monday and Wednesday.

NTUC FairPrice chief executive officer Seah Kian Peng said: "This additional benefit to Merdeka Generation members is a simple gesture by FairPrice in appreciation for our seniors, for their contribution in developing Singapore as a vibrant nation with a cohesive community.

"We have also extended the Pioneer Generation Discount scheme for another year and consolidated the benefits so that both discounts may be enjoyed on Wednesdays and it makes it easier for our customers to remember.

"Beyond helping seniors to save more on daily essentials, these efforts also aim to encourage the community as a whole to honour and show their appreciation for our seniors," he added.

FairPrice is Singapore's largest retailer, with more than 200 outlets islandwide.

The Merdeka Generation Package, announced at this year's Budget, aims to encourage seniors to stay active. It also provides greater assurance with healthcare costs.

Singaporeans born in the 1950s and those who became citizens by 1996 are eligible for it.

It is also extended to citizens born earlier, and those who became citizens by 1996 but did not get the Pioneer Generation Package.

The Pioneer Generation Package is for Singaporeans born before the 1950s and who became citizens by 1986.

Last year, Pioneer Generation seniors enjoyed more than $4.45 million in savings at FairPrice.

Shoppers under the Seniors' Discount Scheme saved more than $2.45 million. FairPrice estimates that these two discount schemes plus the Merdeka Generation discounts will cost it over $9.8 million over the next 12 months.

Shoppers should present their Merdeka Generation or Pioneer Generation cards at the cashier counters of FairPrice stores.

Those who opt for self-checkout counters should select the Merdeka Generation or Pioneer Generation discount option on the machines. The discounts apply up to $200 worth of purchases per transaction each day.

From July 1, senior citizens will also be able to pay for purchases using their contactless ez-link stored value cards, the FairPrice CEO said.

These include the PAssion Silver Cards and PAssion Silver Concession Cards. Merdeka Generation seniors will also get a one-time $100 top-up for their PAssion Silver Card from the Government.