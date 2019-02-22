Merdeka Generation Package not just helps with healthcare costs, but also encourages seniors to stay active: Indranee

SINGAPORE - While the government will continue to help defray healthcare costs for the elderly, the Budget is also focused on helping seniors stay active, said Second Minister for Finance and Education Indranee Rajah.

She pointed to senior activity centres and the Community Networks for Seniors as part of on-going efforts so older folk can lead healthy lifestyles.

"When we talk about ageing and support for ageing, there are different parts. One part is the healthcare costs, and this year's budget has quite a bit on that," she said at the opening of voluntary welfare organisation Montfort Care's senior-friendly gym at its senior activity centre in Marine Parade. Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong, who is MP in the Marine Parade GRC, also attended the opening.

Said Ms Indranee: "We've got the Merdeka Generation Package, Chas (Community Health Assist Scheme) and a few other things. The corollary to that is that in addition you must make sure people stay healthy."

Getting seniors to lead more active lifestyles is one of the five pillars of the $6.1 billion Merdeka Generation Package.

The package, for those born between Jan 1, 1950, and Dec 31, 1959, will give eligible seniors a one-time $100 top-up to their PAssion Silver Card.

They can use this to pay for activities and facilities at the Community Clubs, entry to public swimming pools and public transport, among others. More active ageing opportunities will also be introduced.

Other benefits of the Package include a Medisave top-up of $200 a year for five years and additional subsidies for outpatient care for the rest of their lives.

Ms Indranee cited Montfort Care's senior activity centre as an example of how older people can stay active, adding that the facility is a "community network which allows seniors to live in their area to drop in, participate in the activities".

"The key thing behind that is, firstly, have facilities for seniors to come to. Two, activities for them. And three, to be able to enable them to lead healthy lifestyles. This is really for the group that is retired, not working. Many of them would be seniors who live alone," she said, adding that volunteerism is another way to stay active and government agencies can play a helping hand to get seniors involved.

The Community Network for Seniors is a programme that involves government bodies, voluntary welfare organisations and volunteers teaming up to coordinate support services and activities for the elderly.

Ms Indranee said that while the Budget has "a monetary component designed to encourage the Merdeka Generation to go out and be active, when it comes to volunteerism, it should be something that comes from the heart..."

Former art teacher Helen Ong, a 69-year-old volunteer at GoodLife! Senior Activity Centre, said volunteering gives her a sense of purpose: "I use my skills to teach arts and crafts to the seniors here. It helps keep me occupied and gives them something to do."