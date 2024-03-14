Mercy Relief plans second round of relief aid to Palestinian refugees during Ramadan

SINGAPORE - Humanitarian organisation Mercy Relief is planning a second round of relief aid to deliver essential support to Palestinian refugees during the month of Ramadan.

The support will include a canned food distribution and an iftar meal from March 15 to 17, the home-grown organisation said on March 14.

The canned food supplies – carefully selected to meet essential dietary requirements and provide nutrition – will be given out to 4,800 Palestinian refugees in the city of Rafah in Gaza, specifically to families and individuals who are struggling with nutritional problems.

The iftar, or breaking fast meal, will be organised to bring together 200 refugees in Ismailia – a city in north-eastern Egypt – and will aim to address the positive well-being of the community and provide a place for bonding and support.

Mercy Relief chairman Satwant Singh, board member Chairul Fahmy and executive director Muhammad Ashik will also be a part of the team on the ground. They will be deployed in a few places, including Al-Arish in the north of Egypt.

Mr Singh said: “Iftar holds a special significance during the holy month of Ramadan in Islam, and we wanted to share a moment of communal solidarity through breaking fast together.”

He noted that “engaging with the affected communities first hand also allows us to better understand their needs and challenges and ensure that our relief efforts are both effective and responsive to the unique circumstances”.

In November 2023, Rahmatan Lil Alamin (Blessings to all) Foundation collected more than $8 million to provide aid for communities in Gaza. The amount, collected under a month from Oct 19, 2023 to Nov 17, 2023, is the highest raised by the organisation.