Mercury hits 35.9 deg C in Paya Lebar on April 4, the hottest day in Singapore in 2023

SINGAPORE - The Republic experienced its hottest day of the year on April 4, with the mercury soaring to 35.9 deg C in Paya Lebar.

The high temperature was recorded at 2.54pm, a spokesman from the National Environment Agency told The Straits Times.

The weatherman explained that it is not uncommon for daily maximum temperatures to exceed 35 deg C as Singapore is currently in the inter-monsoon period, which started in April and extends to May.

During this period, warmer temperatures and thundery showers in the afternoon are normal.

In 2022, the country saw a total of 23 days exceeding the maximum temperatures of 35.2 deg C over various areas.

The highest temperature recorded in 2022 was 36.8 deg C at Admiralty on April 1.

Apart from the sweltering heat, the surge in temperatures has posed a problem for some Singaporeans.

Hotel receptionist Juanita See said: “I am indoors with air-conditioning for most of the day. But over the past month, once I am out, the drastic temperature shift has caused a skin reaction which seems like hives.”

The 29-year-old says she observed bumps forming on her face and hands about 20 minutes after being in the sun.

The Meteorological Service Singapore said earlier in April that the first two weeks of the month will be warm, with afternoon thundery showers, as the monsoon rain band is set to lie close to the equatorial region and bring more showers.

Daily temperatures should range between 24 deg C and 34 deg C on most days, and may reach 35 deg C or higher on days that are less cloudy, it added.