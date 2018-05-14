Mercedes driver who allegedly rams into car on PIE before 'fleeing' arrested for drink driving

SINGAPORE - A 51-year-old man was arrested for drink driving after he allegedly drove into the back of a car on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Saturday (May 12).

The accident involved two cars on the PIE towards Tuas before the Stevens Road exit, the police told The Straits Times.

According to a now-deleted account of the incident on Facebook by a user named Ben Son, there was traffic congestion on the PIE at the time.

He stepped on his brakes to wait for the cars ahead to move forward, when his vehicle was hit from behind by a Mercedes-Benz.

Videos he posted show a car driving into the back of another vehicle, resulting in considerable damage.

"It was when we are about to leave with the tow truck, the policemen found a guy at the side of the expressway trying to get a cab just few hundred metres in front," wrote the user. "He was tested above the alcohol limit and got cuffed by the policemen."

He added that when confronted, all four people in the car behind his denied they were the driver.

ST understands that the 51-year-old man was found about 100m away from his vehicle when the police arrived.

There were no reported injuries and police investigations are ongoing.