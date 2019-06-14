Mercedes car bursts into flames at Sin Ming Avenue carpark

SINGAPORE - A silver Mercedes-Benz parked at a Housing Board carpark in Sin Ming Avenue burst into flames on Thursday night (June 13), taking residents by surprise.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to a vehicle fire near Block 404 Sin Ming Avenue at 10.20pm.

SCDF officers extinguished the fire using a hose reel and a water jet.

There were no reported injuries.

A 20-year-old resident, who wanted to be known only as Jasia, told The Straits Times that she was talking to her mother in her room when she heard a loud bang.

"I saw light flaring from the windows, so I ran over to see what happened. That was when I saw the car on fire," said Ms Jasia, who is currently waiting to enter university.

She added that the car owner was not near her vehicle at the time and SCDF officers arrived in a few minutes.

Photos and videos sent to ST show orange flames rising from the car bonnet.

A few SCDF officers told residents to move away from the fire, before they put out the flames.

A photo of the aftermath shows the charred bonnet of the car and a damaged windscreen.

Another silver car that was parked next to the Mercedes-Benz was later moved away, though it is unclear if it was damaged by the fire.

SCDF is investigating the cause of the fire.