Mercedes bursts into flames at Sin Ming Ave carpark

A silver Mercedes-Benz parked at a Housing Board carpark in Sin Ming Avenue burst into flames, taking residents by surprise.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a vehicle fire near Block 404 Sin Ming Avenue at 10.20pm on Thursday.

SCDF officers extinguished the fire using a hose reel and a water jet.

There were no reported injuries.

A 20-year-old resident, who wanted to be known only as Ms Jasia, said she was talking to her mother in her room when she heard a loud bang.

"I saw light flaring from the windows, so I ran over to see what happened. That was when I saw the car on fire," said Ms Jasia, who is currently waiting to enter university.

She added that the car owner was not near the blazing vehicle at the time and SCDF officers arrived in a few minutes.

Photos and videos sent to The Straits Times show orange flames rising from the car bonnet.

A few SCDF officers told residents to move away from the fire, before they put out the flames.

A photo of the aftermath shows the charred bonnet and damaged windscreen of the car.

Another silver car that was parked next to the Mercedes-Benz was later moved away, though it was unclear if it was damaged by the blaze.

SCDF is investigating the cause of the fire.