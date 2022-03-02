Menstrual pain could be endometriosis; affects 1 in 10 women in child-bearing years in S'pore

SINGAPORE - For around a decade during her teenage years, Member of Parliament Carrie Tan suffered severe menstrual cramps every month, where the pain was so intense that she had to lie down to wait for it to subside.

The agony was so bad that when she was in her late 20s, there were two consecutive months when she blacked out when her period came. On the second occasion, she broke out in cold sweat, blacked out, woke up feeling afraid and made a trip to the emergency department at the hospital.

"I was put on drips, given painkillers and again sent home. No one told me why I was having so much pain," the 39-year-old MP for Nee Soon GRC said in a virtual media briefing on Wednesday (March 2), a day before the start of Endometriosis Awareness Week.

She later discovered that she suffered from endometriosis, a chronic condition where tissues resembling the lining of the womb grow in other organs such as the ovaries, bowels and even the lungs and nose.

This may result in pain in various parts of the body, including while urinating and during sex, and increased menstrual discomfort.

Ms Tan's condition is common here, where about one in 10 women in their child-bearing years has this condition. Endometriosis is a disorder that is dependent on the female hormone estrogen, hence, the condition tends to regress after menopause. Estrogen levels decline during menopause.

Some 30 to 50 per cent of women with endometriosis encounter challenges conceiving, Dr Celene Hui, a consultant in the minimally invasive surgery unit division of obstetrics and gynaecology at KK Women's and Children's Hospital, said.

Endometriosis can result in inflammation and scarring, damaged fallopian tubes, impaired embryo implantation, poorer egg quality and decreased egg supply or ovarian reserve, she added.

These painful periods can also result in emotional distress, affecting their work and quality of life.

"Most of the time, women of the reproductive age group attend our clinics because they are trying to start a family. The child-bearing potential declines significantly with increasing age. I urge women with symptoms of endometriosis to come forward earlier, so that their pain can be better managed and their fertility may be preserved and protected," Dr Hui said.

There is currently no non-invasive, reliable method for diagnosing endometriosis, so the condition's true prevalence is unknown.

Dr Hui added that there is a 6.7 year delay between symptom onset and diagnosis, as the lack of awareness of this condition, stigma around periods and lack of specific symptoms increase the difficulty of diagnosis.

This condition is more common among Asians compared to Caucasians, and more prevalent among women with a lower body mass index. Those with a short menstrual cycle length or experience obstruction of menstrual flow are also likely to experience higher risk.

To help women diagnose this condition, an online questionnaire that is available in four languages can be done.

"The higher the score, the more they should see a doctor to seek advice. We are still in a society where everybody thinks is normal to have some menstrual pain. But when the pain becomes so severe, that it's affecting your job, your quality of life, it can't be normal anymore," Dr Anthony Siow, medical director at ASC Clinic for Women in Gleneagles Medical Centre, said.