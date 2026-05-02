Mendaki programmes benefited more than 160,000 people in 2025; boosting AI use, training

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SINGAPORE – More than 160,000 individuals benefited from community self-help group Mendaki’s programmes in 2025, including more than 10,000 students who enrolled in its tuition programme.

These were announced by Mendaki’s chairman and Senior Minister of State for Defence, and Sustainability and the Environment Zaqy Mohamad at the organisation’s annual general meeting on May 2.

The programmes in 2025 also covered family development, community engagement and workforce readiness.

More than 1,500 individuals benefited from awards, sponsorships, scholarships and bursaries, and more than 2,100 children were part of Mendaki’s Maths Explorer programme, which prepares pre-schoolers for Primary 1.

In January 2026, the organisation set out its five-year work plan to further the Malay/Muslim community’s success. This includes incorporating AI to better support students’ learning needs.

Its tuition programme has since used artificial intelligence tools such as Khan Academy’s Khanmigo to generate personalised lesson plans, and a virtual platform that helps to identify each students’ learning gaps.

“These tools strengthen Mendaki’s academic programmes by enabling more personalised and effective support for students,” said the self-help group in a statement.

To help parents further support their children’s home-based learning, Mendaki rolled out its first of six roadshows in late April to inform parents about play-based learning strategies and other forms of guidance.

In July, the group will roll out a new reading programme to help parents work on their kids’ literacy in English and Malay. For one, parents will receive a selection of books every three months.

In May, Mendaki will start a series of initiatives called Ready At Work to support Malay/Muslim job seekers – from fresh graduates to people re-entering the workforce – in learning new skills and making informed career decisions.

The programme also has digital literacy courses, AI training, networking opportunities and mentoring on the cards.

Earlier in 2026, Mendaki, with the support of a few ministries, introduced a pilot programme at some schools in Tampines to strengthen after-school care and support for Malay/Muslim children who need additional help.

The forms of support range from providing better nutrition or a study desk at home, or getting them connected to a trusted mentor who can address motivational issues.

Since Mendaki was founded more than 40 years ago, the number of graduates, diploma holders and professionals in the community has risen, especially over the past two decades, Mr Zaqy noted.

“The question now is how we keep up with a world moving faster than ever, and how we make sure no one is left behind,” he added.

Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim noted that Mendaki’s programmes help children to start out strong, strengthen families and open pathways for young people and employees in a changing economy.

“The Mendaki 2030 Workplan builds on this strong foundation and sets a clear direction to support every member of our community to be the best version of themselves at every stage of life,” added Dr Faishal, who is also Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs.