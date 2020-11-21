Mendaki plays important role in building resilience within families: Halimah

SINGAPORE - Building resilience within families and making sure that the Malay/Muslim community is able to seize available job opportunities is an ongoing process which self-help group Yayasan Mendaki has been doing through its programmes amid the Covid-19 pandemic, President Halimah Yacob said on Saturday (Nov 21).

These programmes are important as it helps those who have lost their jobs find new ones and learn new skills, Madam Halimah said while on a visit to the Mendaki satellite centre in Choa Chu Kang.

Often, the biggest challenge comes from job matching, she noted.

Madam Halimah on Saturday toured the centre and interacted with families in two different programmes that were being conducted - the KelasMateMatika @ CC and Family Excellence Circle.

Some of Mendaki's programmes include online job fairs and job apps that help match people to the available jobs, the President said.

"I do encourage the community to make use of these apps, to go online to take advantage of these opportunities," she said at a doorstop with media.

The Mendaki programmes are a showcase of how the group has been working to uplift the Malay/Muslim community, she added.