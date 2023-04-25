Men in leather on a mission to raise funds for charity

SINGAPORE - You can hear the members of motorcycle club Skulls of Nox (Sons) before you see them – the loud rumbling from their iconic Harley-Davidson engines are impossible to miss, especially when they arrive in a group.

Most of the club members are heavily tattooed, decked out in black and clad in leather. Each of them also sports a vest, commonly referred to as a “cut”, which is adorned with patches to reflect their names, position at the club, and the club’s logo.

“Some people actually look at us and think that we’re gangsters or criminals,” Sons president Alrich Jai Kishen said, laughing.

But the Sons are on a charitable mission. This year, they are partnering Parkinson Society Singapore to help raise funds and awareness for the organisation. Parkinson’s disease is a progressive disorder that affects the nervous system.

“Having the boys come in to help generate awareness is a breath of fresh air, and will hopefully garner more support from all walks of life,” a spokesman for the society told The Straits Times.

The club’s vice-president Saavin Nair, 32, who also operates a motorcycle spray-painting firm at Hillview, designed a custom-painted tank that will be raffled off in May.

All of the proceeds, said Mr Kishen, will be given to Parkinson Society Singapore to fund its alternative therapy methods that include art and music.

Son’s traditions are based on motorcycle clubs in the West, whose rebellious image gained notoriety in the 1960s and 70s. They include a strict hierarchy among members, a long process to become a full-fledged member, and having to commute only on two wheels.

Where it departs from the Western clubs, however, is in its social focus.

Mr Kishen, 29, a youth social worker by day, told ST that the club was founded with a strong emphasis on community service. “When prospects want to join the club, the first question I ask is always – how can you contribute to charitable causes?”

When the Sons officially formed in 2021, Mr Kishen and Mr Nair made it a requirement for all members to plan at least one fundraiser or charity event a year. Its members are between 28 and 32 years of age.