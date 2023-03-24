Men filmed vaping, smoking in Sentosa cable car identified, more apparatus found in their homes

SINGAPORE – The two men seen in a TikTok video vaping and smoking on a cable car ride have been identified by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA), and more vaping paraphernalia has been found in their homes.

On Tuesday, HSA checked the men’s residences and found 11 electronic vaporisers and 16 related components.

The men, who are both 24 years old, are helping with investigations.

HSA said in a statement on Friday that it was alerted to the video on Sunday.

The 10-minute clip uploaded on video-sharing platform TikTok shows two men smoking and vaping in a cable car going from the Imbiah Lookout station to the Merlion station on the Sentosa line.

The video footage chalked up about 25,000 views on TikTok before a user calling himself shu2899 changed his account settings to private on Sunday evening.

In a statement on Friday, HSA said that it “takes a very serious view of the possession and use of banned e-vaporisers and related items and will take stern actions against any individuals who contravene the law”.

The authority said: “The men had blatantly flouted the law by using an e-vaporiser and flaunted their illegal act in a TikTok video.”

Buying e-vaporisers – including through the Internet and from overseas – and being in possession of and using these devices are against the law in Singapore. Offenders can be fined up to $2,000.

The import, distribution, possession for sale, sale or offer for sale of such products are also prohibited. First-time offenders can be fined up to $10,000 or jailed up to six months, or both. For subsequent offences, they can be fined up to $20,000 or jailed up to 12 months, or both.

In February, a 45-year-old man who was filmed using an e-vaporiser while on an MRT train was issued a composition fine.

The man claimed that the e-vaporiser was a discarded item found on the streets, and that he had since thrown it away.