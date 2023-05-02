Memes, virtual reality used to train Home Team officers

SINGAPORE – A photo of American actor Sylvester Stallone as Rambo sticking up both his thumbs is used to train the next generation of Home Team officers.

The meme, also known as Thumbs Up Rambo, is a reminder to officers that travellers use both their thumbs to clear the biometric scans at immigration.

It is one of several memes being used at the Home Team Academy (HTA) to keep training relevant for younger officers, as well as help them better remember and develop the skills they need.

The memes used to train officers in immigration clearance can be scanned using an app to provide officers more information on how clearance should be done, and also how to spot suspicious characters at checkpoints.

These were unveiled on Tuesday at HTA’s Workplan Seminar, where Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo also launched the second iteration of the Home Team Learning Management System.

The system, which was first used in 2016, has been enhanced to bring together training, assessment and social collaboration onto one platform.

Artificial intelligence-assisted assessment will also be used.

The plan is for the system to eventually become the primary training platform for more than 68,000 officers across the Home Team.

Mrs Teo said that HTA as the corporate university in homefront safety and security plays a crucial role in ensuing Home Team officers are future-ready.

She said: “Competency-building through training and learning will enable our officers to tackle emerging and future challenges effectively, and achieve our mission of keeping Singapore and Singaporeans safe and secure.”

Virtual and augmented reality have also become key training tools at HTA, featured in many of the training initiatives showcased during this year’s seminar.

Mrs Teo commended HTA for its “dare-to-try” attitude in exploring different learning methods and technologies.

“It helps us adapt and stay ahead of changes in the security landscape,” she said.

“Let us embrace opportunities to learn and develop so that we can build a stronger Home Team and continue to keep Singapore and Singaporeans safe and secure.”

Mr Anwar Abdullah, chief executive of HTA, said that as a leader in simulation-based training, HTA will continue to invest in new training technologies.

He said that HTA was invited to a police summit in Dubai in March to share about its use of simulation technologies in training.

“We have continued to receive requests both locally and overseas to find out more about our simulation capabilities,” he said.

“I am proud that HTA flies the Home Team flag high by demonstrating how we are a leader in simulation-based training.”

Mr Anwar added that HTA has been transforming itself to become the Centre of Excellence in training and learning beyond just the Home Team, serving the whole of government and even at international levels.

He said: “As the Home Team embarks on our next lap of transformation, the Home Team Academy will lead the way in exploring and adopting new techniques, practices and technologies to elevate the quality and effectiveness of training and learning undertaken by Home Team officers.”