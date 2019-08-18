Mementos for people who share family photos

Thirty people who loaned family photos to an exhibition commemorating Singapore's bicentennial received mementos from President Halimah Yacob yesterday.

The photo exhibition by the Nagore Dargah Indian Muslim Heritage Centre, which was launched earlier this year, will be on till the end of the year. Admission is free.

Titled From Singapore To Singaporeans - Pioneers And Descendants, the exhibition captures the stories of pioneers who arrived on the island before 1965.

Rashida Khumusi, seven, represented her family in receiving the plaque from Madam Halimah at the centre in Telok Ayer.

Her great-grandfather Shaikh Abdul Kader Khumusi was a religious leader who came here from India in the 1950s.

A member of the Dawoodi Bohra community, he and several others got together to rebuild the mosque that had been erected for the community back in the 1800s.

Mr Abdul Kader opened the Bombay Dawoodi Bohra Community Mosque in 1959. Today, the mosque at City Hall is named Al Burhani Masjid.

Mr Abdul Kader's son, Mr Shaikh Tayebali Khumusi, 77, and grandson, Mr Mazher Tayeb, 46, were also present at the event.

Another person who received a memento yesterday was 69-year-old Madam Chin Mei Har.

The volunteer worker lent a photograph of her mother, Madam Wong Shook Fong, who came to Singapore from China in 1936 when she was only six.

Madam Wong went on to start a hairdressing salon business in the 1960s.

