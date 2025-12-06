Members sue Singapore Recreation Club over vote to turn billiards room into co-working space

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Singapore Recreation Club closed the billiards room on Nov 15 so that renovations for the co-working space could start.

SINGAPORE – Members of Singapore Recreation Club’s (SRC) billiards group are challenging a resolution in court that would turn the billiards room into a co-working space.

Mr Sean Kerwin Mathews and Mr Mu Yee Shyong, who are from the 142-year-old club’s billiards group committee, filed a claim with the High Court on Nov 19.

In documents seen by The Straits Times, they claim that the resolution did not receive a majority vote as required under the club’s Constitution and should be considered invalid.

Members voted on three resolutions at an extraordinary general meeting on Oct 18.

The first was on a proposal to move the club’s billiards room from the second floor to basement two to make space for a co-working area, which entailed a land betterment charge of $4.9 million.

This was voted down after the club’s management committee urged members to vote against it.

Members then voted on two other resolutions: converting the entire billiards room as initially planned, and an alternative option to convert more than half the space. Whichever resolution received more votes would be passed.

Out of a total of 514 votes, 151 votes were in favour of the full conversion, and 125 against. There were 183 spoilt votes and 55 blank votes.

The claimants argued that the 55 blank votes should be taken as votes against the resolution, as SRC did not have a clear option for members to reject both resolutions.

This would bring the total number of votes against the resolution to 180, exceeding the number of votes in favour of it.

They claim the club had said in a notice sent to members that they could reject both resolutions by abstaining from voting.

The notice, seen by ST, also said the club’s management committee will proceed with whichever option receives the most votes, for renovation works to remain on schedule.

The club said the resolution to convert the entire billiards room was approved with 151 “yes” votes out of 276 valid votes – 54.7 per cent of the total, excluding spoilt and blank votes – according to a notice on Oct 20.

Meanwhile, the other resolution to have both the billiards room and co-working space in the second-floor area had 45.3 per cent, or 125 “yes” votes out of 276 valid votes, and was not passed as a majority was not attained.

As at Dec 31, 2024, the club had 4,197 voting members.

Mr Mathews and Mr Mu are asking for the resolution to be declared as invalid and for an injunction to prevent the club from carrying out the proposed upgrading works.

SRC’s transformation plan for its 30-year-old building at the Padang included having six new pickleball courts, upgraded bars, new lounges and the new co-working space.

The club said in a statement on Dec 5 that its management committee believes the resolution was properly passed and implemented in compliance with the club’s Constitution.

It said it is taking steps to defend the club and the actions of the committee, and would proceed with the renovation works, pending the outcome of court proceedings.

Checks showed the club has appointed a solicitor and the court hearing is set for Jan 6, 2026.