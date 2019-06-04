Members of various faiths join in to break fast

More than 100 members of various faiths, mostly Muslims and Jews, gathered for an iftar, the evening meal during the month of Ramadan, at the Maghain Aboth Synagogue in Waterloo Street yesterday.

Chief Rabbi of Singapore Mordechai Abergel, representing the Jewish community here, said: "We join many other Jewish communities throughout the world who stand for togetherness and unity between our two faiths in the face of distrust and conflict."

The meal to break fast together was co-organised by the Jewish Welfare Board, the Inter-Religious Organisation of Singapore and interfaith group Roses of Peace for the Muslim community.

Hindus, Sikhs, Zoroastrians and Christians were among those of other faiths who attended the event. Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu was also present.

Nominated MP Abbas Ali Mohamed Irshad, who founded Roses of Peace, said the gathering was held with the goal of affirming the rich tradition of Muslim-Jewish heritage and their moral, religious and spiritual commonalities.

"The interfaith iftar hosted by the Jewish community in Singapore is a beautiful reflection of friendship and the inter-religious harmony we have in Singapore," he added.

Lim Min Zhang