Members of public commended for thwarting alleged outrage of modesty cases in MRT trains

SINGAPORE - Three members of the public received the Public Spiritedness Award for helping to thwart alleged cases of molest and public nuisance in MRT trains, the police said on Wednesday.

One of the recipients was Mr Bryan Nicholas Chua, who was on a train on Jan 12, when a woman told him she had been molested by a man standing behind her.

Mr Chua detained the man and alerted the station staff when the train stopped at Khatib MRT station. The police arrested the man for outrage of modesty.

Another award recipient, Mr Lee Khim Woey, was onboard a train on Jan 24, when he saw a man allegedly taking photos of a female commuter on his mobile phone. He immediately alerted the woman, and she confronted the man who allegedly attempted to delete the content.

Mr Lee helped detain the man, who was subsequently arrested for public nuisance.

The third recipient, Ms Noorashikin Sheik Noordin, was onboard a train on Feb 6 when she noticed a man allegedly peeking at a female commuter’s cleavage and touching her rear from behind.

Ms Noorashikin confronted the man, and together with the female commuter, detained him. The police subsequently arrested the man for outrage of modesty.

All three recipients were presented with the award by the Public Transport Security Command (TransCom) on April 21.

Another three MRT station managers also received the Community Partnership Awards on the same day for helping to stop alleged cases of voyeurism and theft.

On Dec 1, 2022, Mr Khairil Haziq Mohammad Ali, assistant station manager at Aljunied, saw a man meddling with the lock of a bicycle and quickly detained him before calling the police. The man was subsequently arrested for theft of bicycle.

On Jan 25, Ms Nurul’Ain Mahfud, who was the assistant station manager on duty at Tampines MRT station, was alerted to a case of voyeurism. She detained the man, who was found to be in possession of two upskirt photos. He was arrested for voyeurism.

On March 7, Mr Muhammad Farhan Abdul Sattar, who was on duty at Bugis MRT station, helped detain a man who was loitering suspiciously outside the female toilet after giving chase. The police arrested the man, who allegedly admitted to peeping at a victim in the toilet.

“We value the strong partnership between the police and public transport operators which is key to prevent, deter and detect crimes,” said Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mr Masagoes Idris Masagoes Hussain.

He also thanked the award recipients for helping to make the public land transport network a safer and more secure place to commute.

“The police have zero tolerance towards sexual offenders, and we urge members of the public to be vigilant and report to the police immediately if they come across such incidents,” said Mr Masagoes Idris.