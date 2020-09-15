Members of Presidential Council for Religious Harmony reappointed for three-year term

SINGAPORE - All 10 members of the Presidential Council for Religious Harmony have been reappointed for a new three-year term, starting on Tuesday (Sept 15).

Justice Chao Hick Tin, a Supreme Court Senior Judge, is the chairman of the council. He took over from former Public Service Commission chairman Eddie Teo in January last year.

The council was set up under the Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act and its members are appointed by President Halimah Yacob. Its key role is to advise the Minister for Home Affairs on matters affecting the maintenance of religious harmony in Singapore.

The members are:

- Dr Nazirudin bin Mohd Nasir, Mufti of Singapore

- His Grace Archbishop William Goh, Archbishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese in Singapore

- Venerable Seck Kwang Phing, president of the Singapore Buddhist Federation

- Bishop Emeritus Wee Boon Hup, past president of the National Council of Churches of Singapore

- Mr Surjit Singh, chairman of the Sikh Advisory Board

- Mr M. Rajaram, past president of the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and term trustee of the Singapore Indian Development Association

- Associate Professor Lee Cheuk Yin, academic adviser to the Taoist Federation and Taoist Mission

- Ms Juthika Ramanathan, chief executive of the Office of the Chief Justice in the Supreme Court

- Professor Lily Kong, president of Singapore Management University