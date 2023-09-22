Members of Presidential Council for Religious Harmony appointed for 3-year term

SINGAPORE – Former Supreme Court senior judge Chao Hick Tin has been appointed chairman of the Presidential Council for Religious Harmony.

The President’s Office on Friday announced the appointment of Mr Chao, alongside nine others, to the council for a three-year term with effect from Sept 15.

Mr Chao was chairman of the council from 2019 to 2023, taking over from former Public Service Commission chairman Eddie Teo.

The Presidential Council for Religious Harmony was set up in August 1992 under the Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act. Its chairperson and members are appointed by the President.

The council advises the Minister for Home Affairs on related matters referred to it by the minister or by Parliament.

It also considers and makes recommendations to the President on Restraining Orders issued under the Act.

The other members are:

Dr Nazirudin Mohd Nasir, Mufti of Singapore

Cardinal William Goh, archbishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese in Singapore

Venerable Kwang Phing, president of the Singapore Buddhist Federation

Bishop Emeritus Wee Boon Hup, past president of the National Council of Churches of Singapore

Mr Surjit Singh, past chairman of the Sikh Advisory Board

Mr M. Rajaram, past president of the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and term trustee of the Singapore Indian Development Association

Associate Professor Lee Cheuk Yin, academic adviser to the Taoist Federation and Taoist Mission

Ms Juthika Ramanathan, chief executive of the Office of the Chief Justice in the Supreme Court

Professor Lily Kong, president and Lee Kong Chian Chair Professor of Social Sciences at Singapore Management University

Several members had served in the council previously under former presidents Halimah Yacob and Tony Tan, including Cardinal Goh, Ven Kwang, Bishop Emeritus Wee, Ms Ramanathan, Mr Singh, Prof Kong and Prof Lee.

Correction note: This article has been edited for accuracy.