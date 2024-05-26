Mega indoor veggie farm I.F.F.I shutters in latest blow to local food production

SINGAPORE – Another casualty has emerged in Singapore’s high-tech farming sector, The Straits Times has learnt, in yet another sign of the teething challenges plaguing the nascent industry.

Local indoor farm I.F.F.I, said to have the ability to produce some 300 tonnes of leafy greens a year, has shuttered its mega 38,000 sq m facility in Tuas.

I.F.F.I’s holding company, precision engineering firm TranZPlus Engineering, has entered into liquidation, with court documents showing that it filed for insolvency in November 2023.

The company produced a range of crops from arugula and kale to green lettuce and red bok choy, selling its vegetables under the brand name, Next Farmers. The produce was previously available at FairPrice supermarkets.

I.F.F.I had vacated its farm – which was located at the Space@Tuas – and returned the units to JTC Corporation in April 2024. ST understands that all its equipment is being left there.

JTC did not respond to queries on whether it is owed rent by the company.

I.F.F.I was a recipient of Singapore Food Agency’s (SFA) 30 by 30 express grant in 2020 – which gave nine farms a total of $39.4 million to help them ramp up production amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

SFA did not respond to queries on how much grant funding was disbursed to the farm, but according to I.F.F.I’s 2021 financial statement, it would have received at least $2.9 million in cash grants from SFA for the farm’s construction.

According to SFA’s media statement on its 30 by 30 express grant in 2020, I.F.F.I received funding to build a mega high-tech indoor farm in a fully controlled and pesticide-free environment.

The farm is said to leverage technology such as artificial intelligence farming systems and an advanced environmental control system to achieve optimum growing conditions all year round. It had also employed an innovative water treatment system to reduce bacteria count, improve its yield rate, and extend the shelf life of its produce.

I.F.F.I did not respond to repeated requests for comment.