HANOI • Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean said yesterday that his meetings with various Vietnamese officials have been fruitful.

Mr Teo wrote in a Facebook post: "There's much more we can do together in areas like tech and innovation, air and maritime connectivity, food and agriculture, and trade and investment."

Mr Teo posted a photograph of himself with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, whom he called "an old friend of Singapore". Mr Teo is due to remain in Vietnam until Tuesday. He will be attending several opening ceremonies as well as meeting local businessmen and the Singapore community in Ho Chi Minh City.

Timothy Goh