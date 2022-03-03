Meet the youth who are shaping a destination for their peers

“We youth are also young parents, children caring for our elders or special needs siblings, or even professionals and volunteers supporting our communities through excursions and outreach in the precinct. Everyone has a place here, and should be accommodated to thrive in Somerset Belt.”

Ms Enright is a youth community leader for the Somerset Belt to guide the precinct’s transformation.

She reviews proposals submitted to the RYSP, which supports unique and experimental youth-initiated ideas for the area. Selected projects will receive funding of up to $50,000, and the chance to network and be mentored by industry professionals and youth leaders to turn their concepts into a reality.

This month, the RYSP will embark on a second call for proposals. The first call for proposals ran from May to June 2020.

By stepping up to the plate, the youth will have the opportunity to learn new skills on the job, fine-tune business and non-profit ideas, hone leadership and tech skills, and turn the Somerset Belt into a hub for all kinds of initiatives, says Ms Enright, who is also a member of the *Scape board of directors.

“I also give talks to and mentor my peers on topics relevant to DEI, provide business and strategic advice to the RYSP teams, and approve funding for successful pitches,” she says.

An example of someone who helps young people is Mr K Kawshigan, 29, chief executive of local drone racing firm D1 Racing. He created a year-long training programme for youths to learn how to handle drones, and eventually race them in a virtual setting through the Somerset Belt and courses at other physical locations.

The programme, which began in March last year, saw 100 participants taking a mix of virtual and physical training sessions that were coached by seasoned drone pilots.

With industries from real estate to media increasingly using drones for a variety of tasks, “it was very fulfilling to watch the youths pick up valuable drone handling skills that they may be able to use in the professional world”, says Mr Kawshigan.

“Every interaction during the programme was also an opportunity to inspire them to be better versions of themselves, and we have been very happy to see their growth.”

Bringing mental health to the forefront

Conversations about mental well-being are more important than ever in the age of Covid-19, and the Somerset Belt can be a safe space for them, adds Ms Cheryl Tan, 35, founder of The Breathe Movement.

Since 2014, the social organisation has offered trauma-informed tools and practices to enable individuals to navigate through the challenges of life.