Meet the young protectors of Singapore’s shores
The TL;DR: Students from Republic Polytechnic’s Diploma in Environmental and Marine Science spend three days a week scouring Singapore’s shores in search of elusive horseshoe crabs. TL;DR joined them on an early morning survey.
- Republic Polytechnic students survey Singapore’s shores three times weekly to study and conserve elusive horseshoe crabs as part of their final year environmental project.
- Horseshoe crabs play a vital ecological role but are data deficient on the IUCN Red List, prompting research to support conservation amid ongoing coastal development.
- The students document environmental conditions and wildlife during surveys, contributing data for scientific publications to better understand and protect horseshoe crab populations.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – At the crack of dawn on a breezy Wednesday morning, I found myself gingerly wading through Singapore’s coastal waters.
With a torch in hand, I peered through the darkness and into the surrounding waters as I strained my eyes for any signs of life or movement around me.