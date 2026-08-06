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The TL;DR: Students from Republic Polytechnic’s Diploma in Environmental and Marine Science spend three days a week scouring Singapore’s shores in search of elusive horseshoe crabs. TL;DR joined them on an early morning survey.

Republic Polytechnic’s Diploma in Environmental and Marine Science final-year students Keon Lim (left) and Kyra Raphael Pung, both 19, conducting fieldwork at the beach in the early morning of July 15.

SINGAPORE – At the crack of dawn on a breezy Wednesday morning, I found myself gingerly wading through Singapore’s coastal waters.

With a torch in hand, I peered through the darkness and into the surrounding waters as I strained my eyes for any signs of life or movement around me.