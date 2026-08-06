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Meet the young protectors of Singapore’s shores

The TL;DR: Students from Republic Polytechnic’s Diploma in Environmental and Marine Science spend three days a week scouring Singapore’s shores in search of elusive horseshoe crabs. TL;DR joined them on an early morning survey.

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Republic Polytechnic’s Diploma in Environmental and Marine Science final year students Keon Lim (left) and Kyra Raphael Pung, both 19, conducting fieldwork at the beach in the early morning of July 15.

Republic Polytechnic’s Diploma in Environmental and Marine Science final-year students Keon Lim (left) and Kyra Raphael Pung, both 19, conducting fieldwork at the beach in the early morning of July 15.

ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

Dillon Loh

  • Republic Polytechnic students survey Singapore’s shores three times weekly to study and conserve elusive horseshoe crabs as part of their final year environmental project.
  • Horseshoe crabs play a vital ecological role but are data deficient on the IUCN Red List, prompting research to support conservation amid ongoing coastal development.
  • The students document environmental conditions and wildlife during surveys, contributing data for scientific publications to better understand and protect horseshoe crab populations.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – At the crack of dawn on a breezy Wednesday morning, I found myself gingerly wading through Singapore’s coastal waters.

With a torch in hand, I peered through the darkness and into the surrounding waters as I strained my eyes for any signs of life or movement around me.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.