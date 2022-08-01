Meet the NDP 2022 performers bringing this year's show to life

Singer-songwriter Aisyah Aziz's soaring vocals will helm the second chapter of this year's National Day Parade (NDP) show, which centres on the experience Singapore went through during the early days of the pandemic.

The home-grown artiste, 28, will perform a song from the musical Dear Evan Hansen titled You Will Be Found, which carries a message of love and support.

"To me, it's the most beautiful song choice because of how heartfelt and hopeful it is," she said.

"I really hope my performance will touch every one of our souls, even myself, because all of us have been affected by the pandemic."

Through contemporary dance, the second chapter, titled Lights In The Dark, is meant to pay tribute to front-line workers who have endured personal struggles while carrying out their professional duties.

Speaking to The Straits Times before the first full-scale preview on July 23, the singer said her love for performing has kept her coming back to the NDP since her first year in 2018.

"The opportunity to perform in front of thousands of people live is amazing," she said. "I also get to meet a lot of friends and connect with new artistes through this show, which is invaluable."

