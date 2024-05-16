Meet the ‘little red hat’ who travels around Singapore giving free haircuts to the elderly and needy

SINGAPORE – On the first Tuesday of every month, residents at Beo Crescent in Tiong Bahru can be seen shuffling to the void deck of Block 26.

They form a neat queue, take a number, and patiently wait their turn.

Within half an hour, they leave with their hair trimmed, hearts full, and wearing smiles - thanks to Mr Mark Yuen, who is, more often than not, wearing his trademark red beret.

Since 2016, the 69-year-old retired wealth advisor has travelled all over the island to give free haircuts to the elderly and the needy.

Armed with scissors, shavers and combs, Mr Yuen - dubbed “little red hat” by some of his ‘customers’ - provides the service at various places, including nursing homes and senior centres, three or four times a week.

He also does house calls for people who are bedridden or immobile.

“At the end of the haircut, when I see them smile and they say thank you, it rejuvenates me,” he said. “Sometimes, the new haircut lets them feel neat and look younger.”

More than just a haircut, Mr Yuen’s hairdressing sessions are also a way his elderly patrons can socialise.

“Getting the seniors outside of their homes and spending time with other residents and volunteers, I hope it will give them a sense of community care and love...” said Mr Yuen.

“That they are not alone.”

When ST joined one such session in May, the seniors were seen arriving at void deck as early as 8am. While waiting for their turn to have their hair trimmed, some chatted with one another, or with the six volunteers who were there to assist Mr Yuen.